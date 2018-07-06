Christian Nade set to join junior outfit Troon

Christian Nade, who once scored for Sheffield United against Arsenal in the English Premier League, is set to join junior side Troon following his release from Dumbarton.

The 33-year-old Frenchman started his career at Troyes and Le Havre in his homeland before joining the then top-flight Blades where he grabbed the winner against Arsenal in December 2006.

Nade first came to Scotland the following year when he joined Hearts for three years before spells in Cyprus and Thailand.

He then returned to Scotland, helping Dundee win the Scottish Championship title in 2014.

Stints at Raith Rovers, Hamilton, Dumbarton, Stranraer and Annan followed before he re-joined the Sons in January 2017, but Nade’s time with Stephen Aitken’s side fizzled out and he did not play again after details of an off-field charge emerged in March.

The striker was let go at the end of last season and Troon, who have just been promoted to the top league of junior football in the West Region, are in advanced talks to bring the frontman on board.