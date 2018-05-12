‘We were cheated’ blasts Cove Rangers manager John Sheran

Cove Rangers didn’t send anyone to the traditional post-match press conference after the 3-2 defeat by Cowdenbeath in Saturday’s League Two play-off final. But manager John Sheran did vent his anger in a short interview with BBC Radio Scotland in which he claimed his side had been “cheated”.

After suggesting that teams from the Highlands are perhaps treated unfairly, Sheran said: “I’m not calling anyone a cheat, but we feel cheated.”

The main bone of contention in the second leg at Central Park was the build-up to Cowdenbeath’s winning goal, when Cove goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie appeared to be tripped by Jordyn Sheerin as he cleared the ball. “The whole ground saw the foul on our goalkeeper, so how did the officials not see it?” said Sheran.

Cove, the Highland League champions who were bidding to christen their new home next season with a campaign in League Two, finished the match with only eight players after a full-scale melee late on resulted in a flurry of red cards.

Sheran said: “I really don’t know where we get these officials from. I don’t know how they can send two of our players off when our players are being assaulted. It was typical of the referee, who was totally biased towards Cowdenbeath.”

The Cove boss, himself sent to the stands after the stramash which involved players and officials from both sides, continued: “We feel cheated by the system and that is frustrating. We had officials swearing at players, swearing at me, for no reason.”