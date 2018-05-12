Cowdenbeath 3-2 Cove Rangers: Cowden survive relegation to Lowland League

Cowdenbeath came from behind to defeat Cove Rangers and retain their League Two status for the second season running.

Twleve months ago the Blue Brazil defeated East Kilbride on penalties to avoid relegation to the Lowland League, this time they achieved the ‘feat’ within 90 minutes against Highland League champions.

Cowden went ahead early on but trailed 2-1 at half-time. They managed to turn it around in controversial circumstances. The third goal enraged the away side who finished with eight men.

The home side took the lead from the penalty spot with only six minutes on the clock through. Robbie Buchanan was felled by Cove’s Alan Redford before Harvey Swann made no mistake from 12 yards.

Cowden weren’t in front for long as the visitors equalised within three minutes. There was no surprise over the scorer as Mitch Megginson struck his 51st for the season after Gary Bollan’s men struggled with a long throw.

The Highland League champions were ahead by the 23rd minute in a rip-roaring contest, Megginson meeting a Paul McManus centre with a fantastic volley.

Cove were miles ahead of the League 2 side in the first half but Cowden started brightly after the interval and were level within five minutes. Swann scoring with a low free-kick which was missed by all.

Then came the incident which enraged Cove. Brad Smith netted for Cowden with goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie prone on the ground. He had cleared a previous effort but felt he was impeded in doing so.

In the closing stages mcManus was sent off for two yellow cards, while Cove had two further men red carded, as well as their manager John Sheran, after a touchline incident.