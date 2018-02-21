Zenit tease Celtic on Twitter with Boston logo

Have your say

Zenit St Petersburg have gently teased opponents Celtic ahead of their meeting in the Europa League.

The Russian side posted a mock-up photo of their official matchday programme on their English language Twitter account, which displays the logo of NBA side Boston Celtics instead of the iconic four-leaf clover crest.

This light-hearted response comes after Celtic mistakenly printed Zenit’s old badge on the matchday programme when the team’s met last week.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking to hold their 1-0 advantage from the first leg when the teams square off again this Thursday.

