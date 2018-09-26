Youssouf Mulumbu reveals the motivation behind joining Celtic

At 31 years of age, Youssouf Mulumbu wants to become a champion and that is why he joined Celtic this summer.

The Congolese midfielder signed for the Scottish Champions on deadline day, penning a two-year-deal, rejecting reported advances from Championship side Swansea City and France's Boradeaux.

Mulumbu impressed during his spell in Scotland last season with Kilmarnock, netting a matchwinning goal against his current employers and being regarded as one of the finest players to to pull on a Killie shirt in recent years.

However, after more a long spell in England with West Brom and Norwich City the midfielder is keen to win trophies and become a champion.

It is one aspect of his career which is missing, that of silverware.

He told Celtic View: "Joining Celtic means for the first time in my life I will be able to compete to be a champion and win trophies. This is what motivates me to work harder and I want to be part of this.

"For your career it's very important for a football player to win something before he retires.

"I'm 31-years-old and sometimes you feel you're old and you've missed opportunities. When things don't go right and people are just asking questions the best way to answer it is on the pitch.

"Right now my aim is to show the gaffer that, if he needs me, I'll be ready. This is why I need to be ready for every game and in training. To provide cover or another option. That is what I'm here for. I'm excited to be part of this team. I know there are so many things that will be amazing for us."

Mulumbu's Celtic career has not got off to the best of starts, his debut coming in Celtic's recent 2-1 defeat to former side Kilmarnock on Sunday.

