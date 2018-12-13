Who could Celtic face in the last 32 of the Europa League?

Celtic have progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League despite losing 2-1 at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

A number of big names lay in wait for Celtic. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Brendan Rodgers’ men were helped significantly by a late Rosenborg equaliser at RB Leipzig, which enabled them to finish as runners-up in Group B.

This means they will be seeded for the round of 32. The draw will take place this coming Monday with the matches to be played next February.

Celtic can’t be drawn against Salzburg due to their participation in the same group. Yet, it doesn’t get any easier with the other six group winners.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea lay in wait, as do Zenit St Petersburg, who knocked Celtic out of the competition at the same stage last season, Dinamo Zagreb, Eintracht Frankfurt and Dynamo Kiev.

The other five group winners, decided on Thursday night, are Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis, Sevilla, Genk and Villarreal, who finished top of Rangers’ group.

The four teams out of the eight which have dropped down from the Champions League who Celtic could face are Napoli, Valencia, Internazionale and Benfica.

Confirmed seeds

Bayer Leverkusen

Zenit St Petersburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal

Real Betis

Villarreal

Eintracht Frankfurt

Genk

Sevilla

Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea

Napoli

Valencia

Internazionale

Benfica

