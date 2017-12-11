What teams could Celtic face in the Europa League?

The draw for the knockout stage of the Europa League takes place today at midday, at UEFA headquarters in Noyn, Switzerland.

A total of 32 teams are in the hat for the draw, including Celtic, thanks to their third-place finish in Champions League Group B. But who could the Hoops face in the draw?

Eight teams dropped into the Europa League from the Champions League - seeded teams CSKA Moscow, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Sporting CP, and unseeded quartet Napoli, Spartak Moscow, Celtic and Borussia Dortmund.

There are two pots for the draw - seeded and unseeded. The 16 seeded teams will be drawn to play the 16 unseeded teams.

However, teams from the same Europa League group can’t be drawn to face each other, and neither can teams from the same national association.

On top of that, teams from Russia and the Ukraine will be kept apart, as per UEFA rules.

Among the teams Celtic will avoid are Napoli, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund, as unseeded teams cannot be drawn to play other unseeded teams.

However, that does mean that Celtic could potentially face Villarreal, Dynamo Kiev, Braga, AC Milan, Atalanta, Lokomotiv Moscow, Viktoria Plzen, Arsenal, Red Bull Salzburg, Athletic Bilbao, Lazio, Zenit St Petersburg, CSKA Moscow, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig or Sporting CP.

