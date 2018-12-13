Watch: Rangers fans sing song mocking Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths’ issues

Rangers fans have been filmed singing a song mocking Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, just hours after Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Scotland international was taking time out from football to get help with “ongoing issues”.

Footage posted on Twitter showed a group of Light Blues supporters in Austria ahead of Rangers’ Europa League match with Rapid Wien, singing “Here’s to you Leigh Griffiths, you won’t be playing football anymore” to the tune of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Mrs Robinson”.

The clip was recorded not long after Gers boss Steven Gerrard had expressed his concern for Griffiths, saying: “We wish Leigh well and hope to see him back on a football pitch pretty soon. This is sad news.”

Celtic boss Rodgers confirmed on Wednesday that the 28-year-old was taking a step back from football to deal with “ongoing issues”.

He continued: “WHe’s had issues for a number of months and he’s done amazing to get through and play to the level and score the goals that he has.

“He’s reached a point where it’s a struggle for him. We’re going to give him all the professional help he possibly needs to get himself into a good place again and come back doing what he does best.

“In order to do that, he needs to find a happiness. He’s a father of five children and he’s a great guy, but football and life is tough for him. We want to help him with that.”

