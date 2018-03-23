Watch: Celtic’s Moussa Dembele nets stunning free-kick for France U21s

Have your say

Moussa Dembele has netted a terrific free-kick while on international duty with France under-21s.

The Celtic striker opened the scoring for Les Espoirs as they defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 away from home.

The 21-year-old calmly lifted the ball over the wall and into the top corner of the net from just over 20 yards out.

The goal on 52 minutes broke the Kazakhs resolve and they soon conceded to Jean-Kevin Augustin and Jonathan Bamba as the visitors ran out comfortable winners.

Dembele’s Celtic team-mate Olivier Ntcham was a second half substitute.