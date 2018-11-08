Video: Watch as Celtic light show kicks off fine Europa League win over RB Leipzig

Celtic supporters were treated to the first light show at Celtic Park, following the club’s £2.3 million overhaul of the stadium’s entertainment system.



The improvements included state-of-the-art lights and a revamped sound system, which fans lapped up ahead of the Europa League Group B match.



The Hoops needed a win to keep their Europa League hopes alive, and goals from Kieran Tierney and Odsonne Edouard secured a famous victory over the Germans.



RB Leipzig’s players had commented on the notorious Parkhead atmosphere ahead of the game, and experienced the arena at its most raucous when Tierney scored, and Edouard netted the winner shortly after Jean-Kevin Augustin had equalised.



Fans gushed about the display on social media, with one supporter writing: “Just in from the game, how good was the light show? And how good were the champs? I’m going to bed a happy lad.”



Another added: “An incredible sight. Well done Bhoys!”



One supporter said: “Brilliant - especially the way it melded into You’ll Never Walk Alone” while another enthused: “Makes for a perfect atmosphere.”



One Raith Rovers fan chanced his luck, tweeting Celtic to ask: “Half of the floodlights don’t work at San Starko, any chance of a few spare lightbulbs? Looks like you can afford it.”

