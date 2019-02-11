The tweet which highlights Celtic’s incredible cup record under Brendan Rodgers

Celtic’s 5-0 thumping of St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup fifth round was the latest in the club’s run of success in the cups.

Since Brendan Rodgers arrived in 2016 too take over from Ronny Deila the Parkhead side have played 24 domestic cup fixtures and won them all.

The run began on 10 August, 2016 with a 5-0 win over Motherwell. Since than Celtic have won the League Cup three times and Scottish Cup twice.

Following the win over the Saints on Sunday which took the team into the quarter final, the club posted a tweet to illustrate the incredible achievement.

Their dominance has been such that they have yet to be taken to either a replay or to extra-time. All victories have arrived within the 90 minutes.

Brendan Rodgers has had great success in the domestic cups with Celtic. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Celtic have averaged more than three goals a game during that run, netting 76 while conceding just seven with 20 clean sheets.

The Premiership league leaders will find out their opponents for the last-eight clash this evening.