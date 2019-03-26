The managers with the best Old Firm derby records - ranked

Only managers who have been in charge for more than ten Old Firm derbies have been included in our list meaning current Rangers managers Steven Gerrard (played two, won one, lost one) along with Pedro Caixinha, Tony Mowbray and Paul Le Guen are absent from our 23-man list. Click and scroll through the gallery to see which Celtic or Rangers manager has enjoyed the most success in Old Firm derbies.

1. Willie Waddell, Rangers (23rd) Old Firm games in charge: 12 Win percentage: 8% Time in charge: 1970-1972 SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Liam Brady, Celtic (22nd) Old Firm games in charge: 11 Win percentage: 18% Time in charge: 1991-1993 SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Jimmy McStay, Celtic (21st) Old Firm games in charge: 21 Win percentage: 19% Time in charge: 1940-1945 Celtic other Buy a Photo

4. Tommy Burns, Celtic (20th) Old Firm games in charge: 15 Win percentage: 20% Time in charge: 1994-1997 SNS other Buy a Photo

View more