Walter Smith and Brendan Rodgers both enjoyed excellent records in Old Firm derbies

The managers with the best Old Firm derby records - ranked

A ranking of the managers with best Old Firm derby records

Only managers who have been in charge for more than ten Old Firm derbies have been included in our list meaning current Rangers managers Steven Gerrard (played two, won one, lost one) along with Pedro Caixinha, Tony Mowbray and Paul Le Guen are absent from our 23-man list. Click and scroll through the gallery to see which Celtic or Rangers manager has enjoyed the most success in Old Firm derbies.

Old Firm games in charge: 12 Win percentage: 8% Time in charge: 1970-1972

1. Willie Waddell, Rangers (23rd)

Old Firm games in charge: 12 Win percentage: 8% Time in charge: 1970-1972
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Old Firm games in charge: 11 Win percentage: 18% Time in charge: 1991-1993

2. Liam Brady, Celtic (22nd)

Old Firm games in charge: 11 Win percentage: 18% Time in charge: 1991-1993
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Old Firm games in charge: 21 Win percentage: 19% Time in charge: 1940-1945

3. Jimmy McStay, Celtic (21st)

Old Firm games in charge: 21 Win percentage: 19% Time in charge: 1940-1945
Celtic
other
Buy a Photo
Old Firm games in charge: 15 Win percentage: 20% Time in charge: 1994-1997

4. Tommy Burns, Celtic (20th)

Old Firm games in charge: 15 Win percentage: 20% Time in charge: 1994-1997
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6