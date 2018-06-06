Sunderland make approach to sign Celtic’s Lewis Morgan - reports

Sunderland have made an official approach to Celtic over the signing of Lewis Morgan on loan, according to the Scottish Sun.

New Black Cats boss Jack Ross is desperate to be reunited with the 21-year-old as he aims to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

However, Brendan Rodgers has told the former St Mirren boss that he must wait until mid-July at the earliest for any decision on the player’s immediate future.

The Celtic manager wishes to give Morgan a chance to stake a claim for a regular spot in the starting XI, though there’s plenty of competition for places with Jonny Hayes expected to return from injury and join James Forrest, Scott Sinclair and Callum McGregor in battling it out for a place on the flanks.

Celtic snapped up the Championship Player of the Year for £300,000 in the January transfer window before immediately loaning him back to the Paisley side.

After helping the Buddies to the second tier crown, Morgan then made his Scotland bow with appearances against both Peru and Mexico.

