Sunderland eye deal for Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie

Sunderland are reportedly keen on signing Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie, initially on loan, with a view to a permanent move in January.

Jack Ross is focusing on bringing in attacking reinforcements but admitted he wouldn’t rule out bringing in another wide player.

Jack Ross is keen to bolster his squad due to injuries to key players. Picture: SNS Group

He told The Scotsman’s sister paper Sunderland Echo: “If we had everybody fit, then I would probably say yes [I’m happy with my squad].

“I include players like Aiden [McGeady] and Duncan [Watmore] in that. In wide areas you could argue we could do with maybe another one in an attacking sense, but when those two are fit, then no. “It is a real balancing act at the moment. I am loathe to have my squad too big, it dilutes what you are trying to do.”

• READ MORE - Ryan Christie keen to impress Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

• READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers on future of Scott Allan and Ryan Christie at Celtic

• READ MORE - Aberdeen keen to sign Ryan Christie on permanent deal

• READ MORE - Lewis Morgan tipped to leapfrog Ryan Christie at Celtic

Scotland international Christie spent the last 18 months on loan at Aberdeen, but returned to Celtic for pre-season and featured off the bench in the Champions League qualifiers against Alashkert and Rosenborg.

However, the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle playmaker’s contract at Parkhead runs out next summer and The Sun is reporting that the 23-year-old won’t be offered a new deal.

Christie would join a sizeable contingent of Black Cats with experience of the Scottish top flight including Glenn Loovens, Alim Ozturk, Chris Maguire and Dylan McGeouch as well as McGeady and Watmore.

The Inverness-born midfielder has made just 15 appearances for Celtic since signing for the club during Ronny Deila’s tenure. He flourished at Pittodrie last season, chipping in with eight goals and 15 assists as the Dons secured second place in the Scottish Premiership table.

With the English Football League clubs able to sign loan players until August 31, Ross has 10 days left to make a move for Christe.