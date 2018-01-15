Stuart Armstrong set for spell on sidelines after hernia operation

Celtic star Stuart Armstrong is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing a shock hernia operation.

Armstrong went under the knife in Germany yesterday to cure his long-running injury after spending their recent winter break with Brendan Rodgers’ champions in Dubai.

Stuart Armstrong faces a spell on the sidelines but will hope to be involved in the matches against Zenit St Petersburg. Picture: SNS Group

The 25-year-old, who signed a new two-year deal last August to tie him to the Hoops to 2019, has been troubled with the problem in recent weeks.

The Parkhead club felt it was best he received surgery during the January lay-off as the Premiership leaders gear up for the second half of the season.

Armstrong, who joined Celtic from Dundee United in 2015, has developed into a real fans’ favourite with the Glasgow giants where boss Rodgers has helped him fulfil his potential in his favoured midfield position having originally joined under the Ronny Deila regime.

He’ll miss Celtic’s return to domestic action which includes Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie with minnows Brechin, followed by Premiership clashes against Partick Thistle, Hibs and Hearts.

But the Scotland ace could target a return for Celtic’s forthcoming double-header with Russian cracks Zenit St Petersburg in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The first leg is scheduled for 15 February in Glasgow, while the return takes place a week later.