Spanish paper gives Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers one star after Valencia defeat

Leading Spanish sports paper Marca were unimpressed with Celtic in their 2-0 defeat to Valencia on Thursday night.

• READ MORE: Celtic 0 - 2 Valencia: How the Celtic players rated

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Goals from Denis Cheryshev and Ruben Sobrino gave Los Che a significant advantage going into the second leg at the Mestalla next week.

Those involved in the game and watching from the stands or on TV were largely in agreement that Valencia were the dominant side and thoroughly deserved their win.

That was illustrated in the player ratings. The Scotsman’s Craig Fowler gave one Celtic player 7 out of 10, with the rest ranging from three to six with Emilio Izaguirre having the misfortune of earning the former mark.

“At fault for both of the goals and didn’t play well. At all.”

That was the verdict of the Honduran’s performance.

Yet, Fernando Alvarez, rating the players in Marca out of three stars handed three Celtic players marks of two: James Forrest, Ryan Christie and surprisingly Izaguirre.

The rest of the Celtic players were given a rating of one star, including Brendan Rodgers.

On the other side Valencia boss Marcelino was awarded three stars, as well as Dani Parejo and goalscorers Cheryshev and Sobrino.