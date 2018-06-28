Sky Sports to show Rangers clash instead of Celtic’s flag day opener

Celtic’s opening match of the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership season will not be broadcast live on national television, the club have confirmed.

Brendan Rodgers’ side begin their campaign with a home match against Livingston at Celtic Park, where they will raise the league flag in celebration of clinching their seventh consecutive title.

Sky Sports broadcast the same fixture last year, when Celtic entertained Hearts, but have decided against showing the champions’ home opener for the second year running.

Instead their cameras will be going up to Aberdeen the following day to show Steven Gerrard’s first league match as Rangers boss.

Sky are limited to broadcasting four matches from each of Celtic Park and Ibrox per season and have decided to wait until later in the year.

A club spokesman told the Scottish Sun: “Celtic’s opening day Scottish Premiership fixture against Livingston has been confirmed for Saturday, August 4.

“The champions will raise the league flag at Paradise prior to the game against the league new boys in celebration of having won their seventh title in a row last season.

“This fixture will not be televised live, so the date and time will remain the same as previously announced when the 2018/19 Premiership fixtures were released.”

