Scottish Premiership clubs get cash boost from UEFA

Four Scottish Premiership clubs have been handed a cash boost from UEFA, held back from the 2016/17 season.

Celtic in action against Manchester City at Parkhead during last year's Champions League. Picture: Getty Images

Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs will all benefit from the European football governing body’s decision to redistribute fines imposed for breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations dished out to clubs who took part in the Champions League and Europa League competitions during the 2016/17 campaign.

A sum of €6,363,000 – around £5,591,000 - was held back last term, with 80 per cent of the sum due to be paid out to teams that made it to the group stages of both tournaments, and 20 per cent going to clubs eliminated in the qualifying rounds.

Celtic will receive around £68,800 after they reached the group stages of the Champions League last season.

The Hoops took on Manchester City, Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach, earning two draws with City and one with Gladbach.

Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs are likely to receive a sum of around £7,500 each.

The three teams were defeated in the Europa League qualifying rounds by Maribor, Birkirkara and Brondby respectively.

