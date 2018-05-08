Scott Brown on Naismith tackle: ‘Trying to wind me up won’t work’

Celtic skipper Scott Brown insists opponent are wasting their time trying to wind him up following the latest controversial tackle on him.

The 32-year-old midfielder was crunched by Hearts attacker Steven Naismith in the Hoops’ 3-1 win at Tynecastle on Sunday.

There was no action taken against the former Rangers player but Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers claimed he had got away with a “shocking challenge” on his captain.

Aberdeen substitute Sam Cosgrove earned a straight red card for a lunge at Brown at Pittodrie in February and the following month Ross County skipper Andrew Davies was sent off for a late tackle on the former Scotland captain which also caused some uproar.

However, ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Wednesday night, Brown said: “It was a bit late. He (Naismith) says there was nothing in it but looking back, it was a bit late.

“I think everyone thinks I am a hard tackler and I launch myself into every tackle.

“But no, I sit in front of the back four and pass the ball and break up play but fairly.

“I think they try to wind me up and get me sent off but let’s be honest I am past that stage and have matured eventually.

“So it is not going to work.”

