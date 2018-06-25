Scott Allan joins Celtic squad for pre-season training camp

Scott Allan was a member of the Celtic squad which jetted out to Austria yesterday for a pre-season training camp.

The midfielder spent the first half of last season on loan at Dundee before switching to Hibernian in the January window. He is now back with parent club Celtic, although manager Brendan Rodgers has indicated he would be prepared to let the player leave.

Celtic are scheduled to play three friendly fixtures in Austria, kicking off with a game against Austrian second-tier side SK Vorwarts Steyr tomorrow. They will then face Bohemians Prague on Saturday and Sparta Prague next Tuesday.