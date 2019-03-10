Rumour Mill: SPL manager interested in West Brom Job | Celtic eye £5M defender | Pundit says Morelos ‘not worth £20 million’

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is interested in West Brom vacancy; Celtic are keen on signing Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas and James McFadden claims Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is not worth £20 million plus more in Sunday’s rumour mill.

According to TEAMtalk, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is interested in the vacancy at West Brom.

TEAMtalk claim that McInnes and his family are ready to move south if he is offered the job at his former club. (thisisfutbol.com)

According to reports, Celtic are interested in signing Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas when the transfer window opens. It is also thought that Rangers may be interested in the £5M defender.

The 25-year-old has been on loan to Bristol City this season and has been one of the stars of the Championship. (Derby Telegraph)

The Sky Sports pundit has claimed that Rangers will not get £20M for the striker, who recently stated that his second season at Ibrox could be his last.

Sky Sports also recently reported that big names such as Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City are interested in Morelos. (www.hitc.com)

SPFL vow to take ‘appropriate steps’ over Hibs-Rangers flashpoint

The Scottish Professional Football League has vowed to take appropriate action following the latest incident of crowd trouble at Easter Road.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a touchline incident with Rangers captain James Tavernier during his team’s 1-1 draw with Hibs on Friday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Craig Levein credits assistant with Hearts’ set-piece prowess

Of the 32 teams at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, 15 scored at least 50 per cent of their goals from set-pieces. Five of the 11 goals scored in the quarter-finals, and two of the four scored in the semi-finals, came that way, while England’s tally of nine set-piece goals set a new World Cup record, overtaking Portugal’s return in 1966 by one.

It underlined a growing trend for goals from deadball situations and in a league where teams meet each other as often as they do in the Scottish Premiership, free-kicks and corners are recognised as a key area where players can still provide an element of surprise. Which is why Hearts research and practise them so diligently, according to manager Craig Levein, who saw his men take the lead from another well-worked effort against Partick Thistle in their Scottish Cup quarter-final last week. (Scotsman)