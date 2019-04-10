Rumour Mill: Scottish Cup blow for Celtic? | Rangers ‘should follow Ajax model’ | McInnes makes Lennon claim

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Weah faces club v country dilemma

Celtic boss Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS Group

Timothy Weah will have to choose between club or country should Celtic reach the Scottish Cup final.

The on-loan Paris Saint-Germain forward could be called up to the USA Under-20s squad, with Tab Ramos keen to include the striker in his team if Greg Berhalter gives him the green light.

But that would mean the son of Liberian legend George potentially missing the Hampden showpiece if he picks country over club. (Various)

Ex-Ger: Rangers should look to Ajax for inspiration

Former Rangers midfielder Ronald de Boer has urged his old club to follow Ajax’s approach. The Dutch giants invested more heavily in the transfer market but have also prioritised youth, with seven “home-grown” players taking part in the Champions League win over Real Madrid - and the ex-Netherlands international believes Rangers should do the same.

De Boer said: “I am in favour of giving the kids time. Rangers shouldn’t think they have to challenge Celtic right away. If you put a lot of money into youth like we do at Ajax then in the end you will get the results.” (Daily Star)

Lennon ‘on hiding to nothing’ claims McInnes

Derek McInnes believes Neil Lennon is on a “hiding to nothing” as the Celtic interim manager seeks to complete a triple treble.

Lennon is in the position of knowing he can only fail as Celtic prepare to face Aberdeen in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

McInnes said: “If he wins the league he’s already said it’s Brendan’s team. If he wins the cup, people will say the same. But if he loses the cup it’s Neil’s team.” (The Scotsman)

Levein in fans’ plea

Craig Levein insists the onus is on the Hearts players to rouse their support in this Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final – not the other way round.

Levein is hoping Hearts can use that to their advantage as they bid to reach the final for the first time since 2012, but the manager admits it is imperative that his team start strongly and give their supporters something to shout about.

“I don’t ask the supporters for an awful lot,” he said. “They’re coming along to support us so it’s up to us to do the business. If we do that, that keeps everybody happy.” (Evening News)

Agyepong keen to repay Hibs’ faith

Thomas Agyepong has vowed to do all he can to repay Hibs for standing by him during an injury-ravaged season in which he has played just 26 minutes of first-team football in the past seven months.

The winger has been sidelined since November but returned to action on Monday as Hibs faced Rangers in the Reserve League. He hopes to persuade Paul Heckingbottom he can play a part in the Hibees’ late push for a Europa League place.

He said: “It’s been frustrating being out as I have been wanting to play and help the team. We have a lot of big matches coming up but I want to repay the faith everyone has shown me in my time here.” (Evening News)

McAllister: I’m fully on the mend

Rangers No.2 Gary McAllister says he’s “on the mend” after a shocking attack in Leeds last month.

The former Scotland international said: “I’m fully on the mend and it’s nice to be back on the bench.

“At times football gets a bad rep but it’s been quite humbling the support from everybody in football. I have had lots of messages and I can’t thank people enough.” (talkSPORT)