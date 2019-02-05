Rumour Mill: New man on Hibs radar | Celtic loanee eyes permanent move | Polish switch for Rangers man?

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Magilton in frame for Hibs job

Jim Magilton looks on during a Melbourne Victory match away to Gold Coast United. Picture: Getty Images

Jim Magilton has emerged as a contender for the head coach role at Hibs.

The 52-times capped Northern Irish midfielder has had brief management spells at Ipswich, QPR, Northern Ireland Under-21s and Melbourne Victory, but is currently the elite performance director with the Irish Football Association.

The 49-year-old is reportedly keen on a return to club management if the right opportunity arises, and has turned down a number of jobs in England in recent years. (Daily Express)

Burke: ‘We’ll see what happens’

Celtic loan star Oliver Burke has refused to rule out a permanent switch to the Hoops. The on-loan West Brom winger, 21, hinted that he could look to stay at Celtic if he is enjoying his football.

He said: “Right now I’m just focusing on day-to-day; I don’t want to look ahead too far because sometimes decisions can be taken out of your hands.

“But if I’m enjoying my football, then I want to stay. It’s an amazing club to be at, the fans are great, we have a great manager so what’s not to love? I’m really happy so we’ll just have to see what happens.” (The Scotsman)

Poland calling for Pena

Carlos Pena has been linked with a move to Polish outfit GKS Tychy, and a deal could be sorted by the end of this week.

The Mexican international - who still has 18 months left on his Rangers deal - is understood to be earning £20,000-a-week but the Light Blues are keen to cut their losses.

Reports in Mexico claim the 28-year-old will try to kick-start his career in the Polish second tier as the Gers look to move him on to free up wages. (The Sun)

Boys wants foreign refs

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd has launched a withering attack on Scottish referees and called for ‘neutral’ match officials to be imported in order to improve standards he believes are at an ‘all-time low’.

Boyd made his comments in the aftermath of a weekend which saw Andrew Dallas award Rangers four penalties against St Mirren, while Willie Collum denied Celtic what their ex-skipper felt were two clear spot-kick claims at St Johnstone.

Celtic ambassador Boyd insists the recent SFA summit of managers and referees in Perth has failed to properly address the ongoing issues with the disciplinary process and standard of decision-making. (The Scotsman)

Only trophy can validate Gerrard’s debut season - McCulloch

Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch feels Steven Gerrard can already be regarded as having successfully restored the Gers as a credible force in the top flight, but he insists only silverware can fully validate his debut campaign.

McCulloch said: “Rangers is a club that has got to be challenging for every trophy. The expectation is that he has got to be there or thereabouts for the league title and win a cup. They are only in one cup now, so he has to do everything to win that. Also, it is to stop Celtic getting the treble treble. So there is pressure there, but he will know that.” (The Scotsman)

No issues with Van the man insists Levein

Hearts boss Craig Levein has praised David Vanecek for his hard work following his arrival at Tynecastle. Levein publicly slated the Czech striker, who he felt had arrived out of condition, and branded him “rubbish” after one performance.

But Levein said today: “To be fair to David, he has accepted everything and we have a programme for him. He was off his feet because of the ankle but he is working really hard in a lot of other areas.

“He will be fine. He doesn’t have any issue with me and I don’t have the slightest issue with him.” (Evening News)

‘More refs support Rangers than Celtic’ - ex-whistler

An ex-referee has claimed that more whistlers support Rangers than Celtic - but allegiances don’t affect performances. Steve Conroy was asked on BBC’s Sportsound programme if there were more Rangers-supporting officials than Celtic.

He said: “Yes. Are there more Rangers supporters than Celtic supporters? I don’t know. Certainly I was openly a Celtic fan. I’m not sure if anybody at my level was openly Celtic-supporting as well.”

But he insisted allegiances don’t affect decisions, adding: “Absolutely not. I’m utterly convinced. Somebody asked me previously if I’d ever encountered cheating openly in refs. No is the honest answer.” (Various)