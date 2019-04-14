Rumour Mill: New candidate for Celtic job | Scott Brown to Newcastle | Rangers boss can be managerial great | Lustig's future | Hearts ace's message to fans

A new candidate has emerged for the Celtic job, Scott Brown's sliding door moment and Hearts striker's message to fans.

Brown's sliding door moment

Scott Brown could have left Celtic for Newcastle. Picture: SNS

Scott Brown could have been a Newcastle United star. The Celtic captain was close to leaving the club in 2010 for the Premier League side while playing under Tony Mowbray. A deal had been agreed but Celtic had a change of heart and opted out of the deal. (Daily Record)

Gerrard can be managerial great

Steven Gerrard has been backed to follow in the footsteps of Graeme Souness and Brian Clough. That's the view of former Rangers player Trevor Francis on the current Ibrox boss. He said: “Steven has the makings of being a top manager. I’ve met him a few times. There aren’t that many former players nowadays that you look up to. But with Steven, you think, ‘Wow, I’d have loved to play under him.’" (Scottish Sun)

New candidate for Celtic job

Swansea boss Graham Potter has emerged as a candidate for the Celtic managerial position. Neil Lennon is in an interim role until the summer with a number of high-profile names linked to the job already. Potter impressed during his time at Swedish side Ostersunds, beating Arsenal in the Europa League. He is, however, considered an outsider. (Scottish Sun)

Tierney will stay for 10-in-a-row

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie believes the prospect of being part of history will keep Kieran Tierney at Parkhead for at least another two years. McAvennie is convinced that, with an eighth successive championship all but nailed on, the prospect of establishing a Scottish record by winning ten in a row will see Tierney stay until at least 2021. (The Scotsman)

- Tierney is set to sit out Scotland's Euro 2020 double-header with Cyprus and Belgium. (The Scotsman)

Lustig to decide future

Mikael Lustig will decide on his future at the end of the season. The Celtic ace is out of contract once the season finishes. The Swede is wanted back in his homeland by AIK. (Scottish Sun)

Levein praises Hearts stars

Hearts manager Craig Levein praised his players for dealing with the pressure of being favourites after they secured their place in the William Scottish Cup final with a 3-0 win over Inverness. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ikpeazu's message to fans

Hearts ace Uche Ikpeazu has called on fans to "get off" manager Craig Levein's back. The striker netted the first goal in the 3-0 win over Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup semi final. He said: “I say to everyone — just get off his back. He’s a good manager and a good person. Back him. We are going to achieve great things, not only this season but in seasons to come. You just have to have faith because we have had so many injuries." (Scottish Sun)