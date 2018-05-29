Rumour Mill: Man Utd want Celtic man | Celtic eye Scotland star | Rangers close in on Premier League ace

Celtic star linked with shock Old Trafford switch; Celtic could use Scott Allan as a bargaining chip in bid to land Scotland midfielder and Rangers close to deal for English Premier League defender

Gordon on Jose’s shopping list

Manchester United are targeting a Celtic star. Picture: Getty Images

Craig Gordon has emerged as a shock target for Manchester United, with the Old Trafford side expected to be in the market for a back-up goalkeeper this summer.

No.2 Sergio Romero looks likely to leave United in the close season, leaving Jose Mourinho with Sam Johnstone - yet to make a first-team appearance for United - and 21-year-old ‘keeper Joel Castro Pereira as his only options in reserve. Gordon is understood to be a target along with Joe Hart. (The Sun)

Hoops eye McGinn and could use Allan as makeweight

Celtic have placed Hibs talisman John McGinn on a list of potential targets - and they could use the out-of-favour Scott Allan as a bargaining chip.

No bid is thought to have been made yet although talks could take place in the near future if Celtic follow up their interest.

Sunderland were linked with McGinn while the former St Mirren kid has also attracted interest from other clubs south of the Border. (The Sun)

Gers close in on Goldson

Rangers are close to finalising the signing of Brighton defender Connor Goldson, according to reports.

The Mirror claims that, provided the former Shrewsbury centre back passes his medical, he will become the fourth signing of the Steven Gerrard era. (Daily Mirror)

Horrible, tragic: Eck pays tribute to pal and ex-team mate

Alex McLeish has paid tribute to Neal Cooper after hearing the news of his friend and former Aberdeen team-mate’s untimely death following a fall yesterday.

The Scotland manager recalled both his once “curly mop of white curls” and Cooper’s reputation as the “the new Franz Beckenbauer” when turning up for training at Aberdeen for the first time in the late 1970s.

McLeish said: “It’s horrible, tragic. Neale was a massive character, a tremendous lad and always was throughout his career. He was such an affable guy. I was praying he would pull through.” (The Scotsman)

Stevenson set for Scotland bow

Hibs left-back Lewis Stevenson will cap a season that started with his own testimonial match by making his Scotland debut against Peru in the early hours of tomorrow morning. Manager Alex McLeish, who was otherwise giving very little away, confirmed the 30-year-old will be handed a very belated international chance in a much-changed Scotland team. It is a deserved reward for Stevenson after years of solid performances at club level. “It is very likely Lewis Stevenson will start,” said McLeish last night in Lima. “He has had a good season and he has showed up well in training.” (Evening News)

Dempster: No fall-out with Lenny

Hibs chief Leeann Dempster has played down rumours of a rift between Neil Lennon and the Easter Road hierarchy - insisting: “It’s all been a bit sensationalised, but it wasn’t like that at all.

The rumour mill went into overdrive following Lennon’s outburst in the wake of the 2-1 loss to Hearts which ended Hibs’ hopes of finishing second but, Dempster stressed, it was a normal reaction to losing.

She said: “When I met him on the Thursday he was clearly disappointed, we all were. There was never any major point of anxiety from me or him. It was his way of expressing the disappointment.” (Evening News)

Murray takes up Hibs role

Andy Murray will start a “mentorship role” at Hibs’ academy after his management company took on players Ryan Porteous and Fraser Murray as clients.

“Ever since my grandad played for Hibs in the 1950s, my family have supported the club,” said Murray, 31. “We were impressed with the quality of the facilities and the people working there. It feels like a natural and authentic partnership. “Football is a huge passion of mine and I’m looking forward to working with the club - and with Ryan and Fraser and helping them with every aspect of their careers.” (The Scotsman)