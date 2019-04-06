Rumour Mill: Lennon blasts Gerrard comments | Brown to miss final Gers clash | Hoops eye up Hearts teen

All the latest Scottish football gossip and rumours.

Neil Lennon tells Steven Gerrard to address Rangers’ indiscipline

Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

Celtic’s interim manager, Neil Lennon, last night claimed that Rangers’ Steven Gerrard is in no position to criticise the behaviour of opposing teams and players.

Rangers had Alfredo Morelos sent off for elbowing Scott Brown during the first half of their 2-1 defeat at Parkhead on Sunday. Defender Andy Halliday was shown a red card after the final whistle and winger Ryan Kent has been banned retrospectively for two matches for lashing out at Brown in an incident missed by referee Bobby Madden. In addition, Gerrard will be banned from the touchline for tomorrow’s visit to Motherwell as a result of comments made to Madden.

(The Scotsman)

Scott Brown could miss final Old Firm clash

Celtic skipper Scott Brown could be set to miss the final Old Firm clash of the season if he is handed a two-match ban over his SFA charge.

Brown appears at Hampden for a hearing on May 2 and will sit out the Ibrox clash on May 12 if he is found guilty.

(The Scottish Sun)

Bury defender Aldred hints at Well stay

Bury defender Tom Aldred has hinted that he could extend his stay at Motherwell when his loan deal expires in the summer.

(The Herald)

Hibs captain David Gray gives update on new contract situation

David Gray has given Hibs fans a pre-derby boost by confirming that he expects to extend his time at Easter Road beyond the summer.

The popular captain’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season but he is hopeful that a new agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Hoops and Watford eye up teenage Jambos keeper

Hearts’ starlet Harry Stone is reportedly a target of Celtic and Watford. Turning 17 this month, the Scotland youth international goalkeeper will soon be eligible to sign his first pro contract.

(Daily Record)

David Gray: A Hibs win at Tynecastle is overdue

The is scant need for additional motivation when derby day comes around in Edinburgh.

However, David Gray acknowledges the prospect of usurping Hearts courtesy of a first win at Tynecastle in six years is a tantalising one for Hibernian.

(The Scotsman)

Hearts boss Craig Levein worried about authorities’ treatment of Scottish football

Craig Levein fears the authorities are in danger of killing the passion that makes Scottish football so special.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Edinburgh derby, the Hearts manager expressed concern about the number of relatively harmless incidents within the game which he feels are being blown out of proportion and leading to unfair sanctions on players, managers and clubs.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Hearts midfielder forced to retire due to hip injury similar to Andy Murray’s

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have announced that midfielder Angus Beith has been forced to retire from football because of injury.

The 23-year-old midfield player joined the Highland side from Hearts in the summer following a successful loan spell with Stranraer.

(Edinburgh Evening News)