Rumour Mill: Kris Boyd on Celtic coin incident | Rangers star set for summer exit | Celtic’s Timothy Weah explains post-match reaction

Boyd slams Celtic fan who threw coin

Kris Boyd has hit out at the Celtic fan who threw a coin at him. Picture: SNS Group

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd has blasted the Celtic fan who hit a coin at him, saying: “It’s a disgrace and I hope CCTV shows exactly who it was and they get punished.”

Boyd was targeted while he was warming up in front of the away support during the Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Rugby Park on Sunday and said: “It’s one thing supporters singing about you, but when someone throws a coin to hurt you, it’s totally out of order. I’m big enough to be able to take verbal abuse and expect it most weeks now. But it’s unacceptable when some people go further than banter and decide to throw coins at you.” (The Sun)

Foderingham hints at Rangers exit

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has admitted he could look to leave Ibrox in the summer after making just his fifth start of the season against St Johnstone.

Last season’s No.1 has been ousted by veteran Scotland international Allan McGregor and said: “I’ll look at all the options that are available to me and make decisions based on that. We will see where we are at the end of the season.

“We have had discussions and [Steven Gerrard] knows I want to play. But I also know Allan is playing really well, so it’s a difficult situation I’m in. I’m here until the end of the season, so we will review it then.” (The Sun)

Weah explains post-match reaction

Celtic forward Timothy Weah has explained the reasons behind his post-match behaviour at Rugby Park, insisting he had been “targeted” by three players.

In an Instagram post, the on-loan Paris Saint-Germain striker apologised to “any Killie fans that were offended” but added: “I was targeted by three players from the moment I stepped on the pitch. Go back and look at all the cheap shots... and the trash talking as well. I understand it’s all part of the game but at the end of of the game I gave them a taste of their own medicine and took the consequences that came with it.” (Various)

Rangers face £52k legal bill on top of Dave King’s £600k

Dave King could face legal bills of more than £600,000 with Rangers likely to have to pay £52,000 as well. The Ibrox chief has beeen battling to avoid a huge pay-out as part of a court-ordered shares offer but still faces a hefty bill.

Last week, King’s mandatory offer - which could have set him back £19 million - just failed to get enough acceptances from shareholders to become valid, meaning those who accepted the 20p-a-share offer will keep their shares and King will hold onto his money. (The Herald/Evening Times)

Levein rues ‘huge mistakes’ after Motherwell defeat

Hearts boss Craig Levein was left deflated after two mistakes led to a 2-1 defeat at Fir Park. With the game heading towards a draw, a costly mistake from goalkeeper Colin Doyle allowed Motherwell to win all three points in stoppage time through a tame David Turnbull free-kick. “It’s a strange game at times,” Levein said. “I’ve gone from feeling positive about what we need to do, I felt positive about the control we had in the match and I’ve ended up in a situation where two huge mistakes have cost us the points.” (Evening News)

Heckingbottom’s head spinning after dugout return

New Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom said he was satisfied with the outcome of his first game at Easter Road but admitted his head was “spinning” after the 2-0 win over Hamilton.

He said: “My head is spinning now. I’m thinking about things, I’ve already got a hold of the video, but it’s the wrong thing to do. “It’s about building over time. I know football’s not like that, but it’s the only way we’re going to make them better, for them to get my ideas.” (Evening News)