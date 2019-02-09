Rumour Mill: Hibs close in on ex-Blackburn boss | Schweinsteiger helped new boy’s Ibrox move | Rodgers calls for English referees

In today’s Rumour Mill: Hibs are reportedly close to making Michael Appleton their manager; Rangers new boy Matt Polster says Bastian Schweinsteiger helped him seal a move to Glasgow; while Brendan Rodgers calls for English referees to be brought in to ease the burden on Scotland’s over-stretched officials.

Hibs closing in on Michael Appleton as new boss

Michael Appleton was caretaker boss at Leicester City in 2017.

Former Blackburn and Portsmouth boss Michael Appleton has emerged as the frontrunner to fill the vacant manager role at Hibs, according to reports.

The 43-year-old is poised to become the successor to Neil Lennon within days following a week of talks with the Edinburgh outfit.

The Easter Road club have also held talks with ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckinbottom and former first team coach John Doolan, who served alongside Alan Stubbs in 2016 when Hibs won the Scottish Cup.

(The Scottish Sun)

Hearts boss Craig Levein gives Peter Haring contract update

Hearts have offered midfielder Peter Haring a new contract in the latest move towards keeping the spine of their team together long-term.

Haring, 25, arrived at Tynecastle Park last summer from the Austrian second division club SV Ried. His performances in the first half of the season made him hugely popular with Hearts supporters and Levein has moved to ensure he stays as an integral part of the side.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Gers new boy says Bastian Schweinsteiger helped him move to Ibrox

Matt Polster has revealed how he enlisted the help of World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger and former Gers defender Carlos Bocanegra to secure a work permit and seal a move to Glasgow.

Rangers’ newest midfielder played with Schweinsteiger at Chicago Fire and says the German was a massive help in getting him to Scotland, as he didn’t have enough US caps to qualify for a work permit outright.

He said: “It’s a little nerve wracking trying to get your work permit because the club and I both agreed that I can become a Rangers player but now it’s up to the outside world to agree.

“Obviously, you also get external help too, Bastian put a little e-mail together.

“Bocanegra called and said nice things and couple of coaches within MLS also said nice things.” (The Scottish Sun)

Celtic ladies may consider move to England, says Eddie Wolecki Black

Celtic women’s manager Eddie Wolecki Black says his side may have to consider applying to join England’s FA Women’s Super League.

The Scottish season gets under way tomorrow with a full card of SWPL fixtures – and Wolecki Black is frustrated at having missed out on several high-profile signing targets over the winter.

(The Scotsman)

Hibs hopeful over extent of midfielder Ryan Gauld’s injury

Hibs are hopeful that Ryan Gauld’s injury won’t lead to an extended lay-off although the on-loan Sporting Lisbon midfielder will miss Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Raith Rovers.

The Easter Road club’s marquee January signing was forced off in the second half of Wednesday’s defeat away to Celtic after feeling a twinge in the back of his knee.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Brendan Rodgers: Bring in English referees to ease burden

Brendan Rodgers has called on the Scottish FA to bring in referees from outside Scotland to relieve the burden on its under-pressure officials.

The Celtic manager believes the current need to depend on a relatively small number of “amateur” match officials, the absence of VAR and the nature of retrospective disciplinary procedures have impacted on the growing number of controversies involving referees this season.

(The Scotsman)