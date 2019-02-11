Rumour Mill: Hearts duo wanted by Championship side | midfielder sees future at Celtic | former Morelos boss perplexed

Birmingham are interested in Steven Naismith and Arnaud Djoum, Youssouf Mulumbu still hopes to have a future at Celtic, and Alfredo Morelos’ former boss is surprised to see his disciplinary issues in Scottish football.

READ MORE - Aidan Smith: How many times do we want to see Morelos and McKenna tangle? A lot

Steven Naismith is one of the two Hearts players wanted by Birmingham. Picture: SNS

Hearts duo wanted by Birmingham

Birmingham City are interested in signing Hearts duo Steven Naismith and Arnaud Djoum. The Championship side sent scouts to watch the pair in action as Hearts defeated Kilmarnock and will be able to offer pre-contracts. (Scottish Sun)

Smith blow for Hearts

Michael Smith will be out for the foreseeable future after the defender tore his thigh muscle during the second half of Hearts’ Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot. The right-back will go for a scan on Monday to reveal the extent of the damage. (Evening News)

Levein trolls Hibs

Hearts boss Craig Levein wasn’t slow to poke fun at city rivals Hibs after the Jambos enjoyed the larger attendance of the two William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round ties held in Edinburgh over the weekend. (Evening News)

Mulumbu: Christie ‘took my spot’

Despite seeing his chance at cementing a first-team place in the Celtic side hampered by simultaneous misfortune of a badly-timed injury and the meteoric rise of Ryan Christie, Youssouf Mulumbu insists he’s more than happy that his Parkhead club-mate is continuing to shine while he begins his Scottish football life over again at Kilmarnock. (The Scotsman)

Valencia ‘tired’

Valencia were held to a sluggish 0-0 draw yesterday ahead of their Europa League trip to Glasgow to face Celtic and manager Marcelino admitted his side’s hectic schedule had taken its toll. (The Scotsman)

- Brendan Rodgers has backed Oliver Burke to shake off an ankle knock and terrify Valencia in the Europa League this Thursday. (Daily Record)

Former Morelos boss perplexed

Helsinki manager Mika Lehkosuo is at a loss to explain Alfredo Morelos’ poor disciplinary record, insisting the player was rarely in trouble with referees during his time in Finland. Lehkosuo brought the Colombian to Europe in 2016. (Scottish Sun)

McNulty inspired by sick son

Marc McNulty has revealed how seeing a photograph of his sick son Freddie sporting a Hibs strip had helped him grab his first goal for the Easter Road club. (Evening News)