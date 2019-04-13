Rumour Mill: Gers keen on Jambo Souttar | Berra: Gretna memories will help Hearts | Brown ban ‘pathetic’, says Hoops keeper

Have your say

All the latest Scottish football rumours and gossip.

Rangers eye up Hearts’ John Souttar

Hearts' John Souttar is reportedly a summer target for Rangers. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on a summer move for Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar.

The Ibrox club’s director of football Mark Allen has identified the Jambos star as a top signing target.

(Daily Record)

Christophe Berra using Gretna memories to help overcome Inverness

Hearts skipper Christophe Berra says memories of his club’s narrow 2006 Scottish Cup final victory against Gretna mean he will not be taking Inverness CT lightly in Saturday’s semi-final match. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Neil Lennon backs Ann Budge’s move to close part of Tynecastle

Interim Celtic boss Neil Lennon has backed Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge’s “big call” to close a section of Tynecastle after the disorder at last week’s Edinburgh derby.

(The Scotsman)

Scott Brown ban would be ‘pathetic’, says Celtic keeper

Celtic’s Scott Bain has branded a possible SFA ban for teammate Scott Brown ‘pathetic’.

The Hoops keeper reckons the punishment, which could be dished out in the wake of Brown’s Old Firm game celebrations, would not fit the crime.

(Various)

Paul Heckingbottom: Why Stephane Omeonga is blueprint for many Hibs players to follow

Paul Heckingbottom has revealed how Stephane Omeonga has mapped out the way for others to force their way into his plans.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen icon Eric Black reveals why he quit football

Aberdeen legend Eric Black has revealed why he walked away from football.

The former player and coach said 40 years in football was more than enough for him. (The Scotsman)