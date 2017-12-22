Rumour Mill: Everton winning Dembele chase | O’Halloran in Gers plans | Celtic midfielder to Bari?

Scottish football gossip: Moussa Dembele could be heading for Goodison; Michael O’Halloran to get a second chance at Rangers and Liam Henderson linked with Bari switch

Toffees winning Dembele chase

In demand: Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, seen here in action against Anderlecht at Celtic Park. Picture: Getty Images

Moussa Dembele’s next destination could be Merseyside, with Everton reportedly winning the chase for the in-demand Celtic striker.

Although there are a number of clubs keen on the Frenchman, Oddschecker has revealed that 85% of bets on Dembele’s possible destination in January have backed a move to Goodison Park.

David Moss, Celtic’s former head of scouting, has claimed Everton contacted him for a character reference. Brighton also remain keen on Dembele with Chris Hughton refusing to rule out a move. (Various)

O’Halloran gets second chance

Michael O’Halloran will head back to Ibrox next month with talk of a second chance at Rangers.

The forward was loaned out to St Johnstone at the start of this season before Pedro Caixinha confirmed O’Halloran wasn’t in his plans. However, O’Halloran could be handed the opportunity to reignite his Rangers career.

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright, meanwhile, hasn’t given up hope of holding onto O’Halloran for the second half of the season. (Daily Record)

Henderson to Bari?

Liam Henderson has been linked with a move to Bari, as they target promotion to Serie A.

The young midfielder has barely featured for Celtic since returning from a Scottish Cup-winning loan spell at Hibs, and has been linked with an Easter Road return.

But Bari are reportedly set to offer the 21-year-old a trial in January. (Scottish Sun)

Clarke laughs off Rangers chat

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has said the Rangers job isn’t on his radar, after speculation linking him to the top job at Ibrox.

Clarke said he was only focusing on Kilmarnock, where he has secured draws against both Celtic and Rangers since arriving. (Daily Record)

Wigan make £300k bid for Walker

Wigan Athletic are understood to have made a £300,000 bid for Jamie Walker in January, with the Hearts midfielder out of contract at the end of the season.

Walker has been linked with a move away from Hearts, and it looks like the Latics could be set to secure the 24-year-old’s services. (Daily Express)

Sviatchenko on way out?

Erik Sviatchenko could be on his way out of Celtic in January.

The Danish international is keen to keep his 2018 World Cup hopes alive but hasn’t featured for Celtic’s first team since the beginning of August. (Various)

Berra ‘best in Scotland’

Austin MacPhee has hailed Christophe Berra as the club’s best summer signing.

The Hearts and Northern Ireland No 2 says he ‘doesn’t see a better defender in Scotland’ at the moment. (The Scotsman)

Hearts hopeful over Djoum and Walker

Hearts hope to have Arnaud Djoum and Jamie Walker fit in time for next week’s derby encounter with rival Hibs.

The pair have been struggling with injuries recently but Craig Levein remains optimistic that one or both of the midfielders will be fit for the festive clash. (Evening News)

Rodgers ‘can replace Conte’

There is ‘no better manager’ than Brendan Rodgers to succeed Antonio Conte at Chelsea, according to former Wales and Celtic striker Craig Bellamy.

Bellamy was speaking to Sky Sports about the Celtic manager, who led the club to the domestic treble last season and also masterminded the Hoops’ 69-game unbeaten run that was shattered by Hearts last weekend.

There have been rumours surrounding Conte’s future amind rumours his relationship with the club’s hierarchy is strained. If Conte does leave, ex-Liverpool boss Rodgers is the ideal replacement according to Bellamy. (The Scotsman)