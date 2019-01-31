Rumour Mill: Derby eye Celtic man | Rangers midfielder to League One? | Celtic ‘to sign one more’ | Hibs latest on defender and McNulty deal

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Rams and Killie eye Mulumbu

Frank Lampard is understood to be keen on Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu. Picture: Getty Images

Youssouf Mulumbu has emerged as a target for Derby and former club Kilmarnock after being told he can leave Celtic.

The Rams are interested in the former West Brom midfielder but Killie are understood to be interested in re-signing the 32-year-old. (Daily Express)

Rossiter to Bury ‘almost done’

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Jordan Rossiter’s loan move to Bury is “95 per cent complete” and admitted he expected former Chicago Fire midfielder Matt Polster is likely to be the last incoming player of this window.

Polster signed a two-and-a-half-year deal yesterday.

“We are happy and satisfied with what we have,” he said. “I can’t see it unless something crazy happens.” (The Scotsman)

One more in at Celtic, says Rodgers

Celtic will look to complete a loan deal for Borussia Dortmund right-back Jeremy Toljan.

Rodgers hopes to make at least one more signing before the January window closes at midnight with 24-year-old Toljan, who joined Dortmund from Hoffenheim for £6 million in 2017, understood to be his priority target.

“We won’t be overly busy. We know specifically what we want, so hopefully we can do that. We would hope we could get at least another one in.” (The Scotsman)

Hibs close in on McNulty deal

Hibs are close to signing Reading striker Marc McNulty on an 18-month loan deal. The 26-year-old Scot, who had been on Hibs’ books as a youngster before making the breakthrough at Livingston and earning a move down south, has fallen out of favour at the Madejski Stadium since the arrival of new manager Jose Gomes.

There had been competition for his signature, with Sunderland, Wigan, Coventry and Luton all showing an interest but the Hatters look set to sign Jason Cummings, paving the way for McNulty to join Hibs. (The Scotsman)

Ambrose offer ‘on table’

Hibs, meanwhile, have offered Efe Ambrose a new deal - but Bolton remain interested in the free agent.

Ambrose, who triggered a clause in his contract allowing him to quit the club for free this month, is also a reported target for Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan.

But Hibs are hopeful of convincing him to re-sign with the Easter Road side even despite the departure of head coach Neil Lennon. (Daily Mail)

Dons rebuff McKenna interest

Aberdeen will rebuff interest from Stoke City and Middlesbrough for defender Scott McKenna.

The English Championship sides were said to be interested in deals for less than £5m for the Scotland international. (The Sun)

Rice to Accies?

Hamilton are understood to be close to appointing Brian Rice as Martin Canning’s successor.

The former Hibs and Falkirk midfielder has had coaching spells with both former clubs as well as St Mirren, Airdrieonians, Inverness CT and Al Khor in Qatar. (The Sun)

Butcher back to United

Calum Butcher is set to return to Dundee United on a permanent deal from current club Mansfield Town.

Butcher was with United between 2013 and 2015, before moving on to Burton and Millwall before joining Mansfield.

However, the 27-year-old was loaned out to Billericay Town after falling out of favour at Field Mill and being transfer-listed. (The Courier)