Rumour Mill: Celtic target demands transfer | Rangers to make new Lafferty bid | Police ‘too heavy-handed’ at games

Reported Celtic target hands in transfer request; Rangers expected to come in with improved Lafferty bid and calls for review into policing at football games

Celtic target hands in transfer request

Craig Dawson has reportedly handed in a transfer request. Picture: Getty Images

Reported Celtic target Craig Dawson is understood to have handed in a transfer request.

Rumours surround the West Brom defender’s future, with reports down south suggesting the 28-year-old hasn’t been at training for weeks.

Leicester City are reportedly interested in Dawson but his versatility could prompt Celtic to make a move, with Marvin Compper struggling with injuries and Brendan Rodgers supposedly in the market for defensive reinforcements. (Mirror)

Gers to up Lafferty bid

Rangers are expected to make an improved offer of £300,000 for Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty, but Jambos boss Craig Levein admits he’s fearing a “transfer saga” akin to that surrounding Jamie Walker last summer.

Steven Gerrard has confirmed he is looking to bring in a striker and a left-sided central defender, with Lafferty and Manchester City kid Kean Bryan thought to be his primary targets. (Daily Record/The Sun)

Lafferty bid ‘disappointing’ - Levein

Craig Levein has described Rangers’ £200,000 offer for Kyle Lafferty as “disappointing”.

Hearts’ value of the striker, who netted 19 goals in all competitions last season, is considerably higher than the initial bid from Ibrox, with Levein saying: “Rangers made an offer, we said: ‘No, thank you.’ That’s it. I’m not going to use any adjectives to describe the offer apart from ‘disappointing’.” (Evening News)

Police ‘too heavy-handed’ at football games

There are calls for an independent review of policing at football following the repeal of a controversial law aimed at tackling sectarian behaviour at matches.

Four months on from the scrapping of the law, Scottish Labour said there have been several situations where the police response has been “heavy-handed” at games.

The party wants Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf to initiate a review “to ensure fans are treated fairly”. (The Scotsman)

Celtic dismiss Fulham-Tierney link

Celtic have dismissed reports linking Kieran Tierney with a move to Fulham, with the Hoops maintaining that they are not planning on selling any of their players this summer.

Tierney has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs, including Juventus, Manchester United and Everton but over the weekend the Cottagers emerged as another interested party.

However, the Hoops are adamant the Scotland international is going nowhere. (The Herald)

Hoops to decide on Jozo appeal

Celtic will decide today whether or not to appeal Jozo Simunovic’s suspension that rules him out of the trip to Trondheim to face Rosenborg.

Simunovic was sent off ten minutes into Celtic’s 3-0 second leg win over Alashkert for a high boot and missed the home tie with the Norwegians, but UEFA added an extra match suspension meaning he would miss the return leg. (Daily Record)

Forrest: Deal me in for life

James Forrest, who has spent nearly two decades at Celtic, has indicated his desire to remain a Hoops player for the rest of his career.

The winger is into the final 12 months of his current deal but the Scotland international is hopeful of extending his stay at Parkhead. (The Sun)

Dark Blues trial Croatian forward

Dundee have taken Croatian striker Stipe Plazibat on trial as Neil McCann looks to beef up his attacking options.

The 28-year-old has had ten clubs in the last ten years, including spells with FK Rabotnicki of Macedonia, second division Japanese side FC Gifu, Singapore S-League sides Hougang United and Home United and Bangkok Glass in Thailand. He is currently a free agent. (The Sun)

Hoops sign Irish youngster

Celtic have signed Irish striker Jack Larkin from Waterford.

The 18-year-old joins from the Irish side’s Under-17 squad nad has joined Celtic’s development side after signing a three-year deal. (Various)

Osijek thump Hajduk Split ahead of Rangers return leg

Rangers’ Europa League opponents Osijek recorded a 4-1 win over rivals Hajduk Split.

Despite going a goal down early on, strikes from Ezequiel Henty, Robert Mudrazija, Haris Hajradinovic and Guti handed Zoran Zekic’s side a morale-boosting victory ahead of their trip to Glasgow. (Various)