Rumour Mill: Celtic reject £13.5m bid for star | Rangers line up Murphy replacement | Sunderland eye Hoops midfielder

Celtic reject £13.5 million bid for key player, Rangers identify replacement for Jamie Murphy following the winger’s injury and Sunderland have their eye on a Celtic midfielder

Celts reject Porto Ntcham bid

Brendan Rodgers is keen on keeping his stars at Celtic Park. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic have turned down a bid of £13.5 million from Porto for midfielder Olivier Ntcham, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been a top performer for Brendan Rodgers’ side since joining in a £4.5 million move from Manchester City and was linked with the Portuguese giants earlier this month.

It is being reporting that the Hoops have thrown out an offer of €15 million (around £13.5 million) for the 22-year-old, who is understood to be open to a move to the Estádio do Dragão. (Goal)

McCormack to fill Murphy void?

Rangers could make a move for Ross McCormack as they look to bring in cover following the injury to Jamie Murphy. The former Brighton winger faces an anxious wait to learn if he will be out for up to nine months with ligament damage.

And the Gers have been linked with a deal for former Ibrox star Ross McCormack, who has been told he can leave Aston Villa.

The 32-year-old was a £12 million signing from Fulham in 2016 and has two years left on a £40,000-per-week deal at Vill Park but is understood to have been told to find a new club. (Daily Record)

Sunderland keen on Christie

Sunderland are weighing up a deal for Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie that would see the Black Cats take the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle starlet on loan before buying him outright in January.

Clubs south of the Border can still take players on loan despite the transfer window having closed last week, and Jack Ross is keen to supplement his squad with the addition of Christie, who spent 18 months on loan with Aberdeen.

He was a £500,000 buy from the Caley Jags in 2015 and although he featured off the bench in the Champions League qualifiers against Alashkert and Rosenborg, he hasn’t been involved since and won’t be offered a new deal when his current contract expires next summer. (The Sun)

Dons throw out Celtic bid for McKenna

Celtic have reportedly had a bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna rejected.

The Dons have maintained that the defender is not for sale, and is under contract at Pittodrie until 2023.

McKenna has already been the subject of interest from Hull and Swansea, with both clubs having bids for the Scotland international rejected earlier this year. (The Sun)

Shaw set for Scotland call

Oli Shaw will be rewarded for his early season form for Hibs with a call-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad, according to reports.

Manager Scot Gemmill is understood to have been impressed with Shaw’s performances in the Europa League qualifiers and on league duty, and looks set to hand the 19-year-old his first chance with the Under-21s. (Evening News)

Hearts not open to Souttar bids

Hearts plan to resist any offers for John Souttar before the transfer window closes as he becomes an increasingly key member of manager Craig Levein’s team. Clubs in England are watching Souttar and Derby have been credited with an interest. As Hearts’ vice-captain, he is deputising for injured skipper Christophe Berra and is expected to win his first senior Scotland cap next month.

The Edinburgh club are determined to keep him and help his ongoing development as one of the best centre-backs in the country. (Evening News)

Maclaren hails Milligan capture

Jamie Maclaren is delighted his Australia team mate Mark Milligan has finally realised his long-held ambition to play in Britain – he’s just surprised that it’s going to be at Easter Road.

“It was very difficult for him when he first wanted to play in the UK because he only has an Australian passport,” said Maclaren. “But having got to the World Cup our ranking has gone up, which has increased his chances.

“I can’t wait for him to come over and let the boys see what quality he is. I’m a bit surprised we have captured Millsy because he is an experienced player who has been at four World Cups with Australia.” (Evening News)