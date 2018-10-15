Rumour Mill: Celtic man set for exit? | Ex-Rangers figure linked with new job | Gazza petition draws 16k signatures

Which Celtic midfielder could be heading for the Parkhead exit, former Rangers captain eyes new post and a petition to reinstate Paul Gascoigne’s hall of fame nomination has drawn thousands of supporters

Arzani close to Celtic exit?

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS Group

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Daniel Arzani could be on his way out of Celtic Park without even kicking a ball for the Hoops.

Reports in Australia suggest that the teenager has a clause in his contract with Celtic allowing him to return to the Etihad if he hasn’t made a first team appearance by the start of December.

Arzani joined City from Melbourne City in the A-League and was immediately sent to Celtic on loan, but hasn’t got near the first team yet. (The World Game)

Ferguson eyes Kelty Hearts post

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson could take up a new management role - with Fife outfit Kelty Hearts.

The 40-year-old has held talks with the Lowland League club, who are targeting promotion via the play-offs to League Two.

Ferguson has been out of work since quitting Clyde in February last year but could succeed Thomas Courts at New Central Park with further talks expected to take place today. (The Sun)

Gazza petition reaches 16,000

A petition calling for Paul Gascoigne’s nomination to the Scottish Football Hall of Fame to be reinstated has attracted thousands of supporters since it was launched.

Started on October 11 - the day the nomination was withdrawn - the petition already has close to 16,500 signatures, with a target of 25,000.

The petition states: “Paul Gascoigne was an absolutely phenomenal footballer. The world watched with baited breath everytime he got the ball as we knew magic was on the horizons. The SFA should have been counting their lucky stars to have such a player within their leagues.” (Various)

Hearts to check on Souttar injury

John Souttar is set to be assessed by Hearts medics after withdrawing from the Scotland squad through injury over the weekend.

The centre-back felt pain in his hip area against Israel on Thursday night before being sent off, and wasn’t deemed fit enough to participate in last night’s friendly match against Portugal.

The injury is not thought to be anything serious although the situation will become clearer once he is checked over by Hearts’ medical staff. (Evening News)

Caldwell set for Jags job?

Partick Thistle are closing in on a new manager, with chief executive Gerry Britton confident that their new boss will be in place before they travel to Alloa this weekend.

Britton took charge of the side which went down 2-1 at home to Dundee United – and he is hoping that will be the only game that requires him to step into the dugout.

With Ayr United manager Ian McCall opting to stay with the league leaders, Thistle have been heavily linked with former Wigan and Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell, who could be announced early this week. (The Scotsman)

McLeish takes positives from Portugal defeat

Alex McLeish claims to have been heartened by last night’s 3-1 loss to Portugal despite Scotland falling to the latest defeat of his second spell in charge.

Scotland were well beaten but a consolation goal in time added on by Steven Naismith brought a little succour for McLeish against the understrength European champions.

McLeish said: “I would say we were compact, we played some good football, going forward. We had one or two sniffs around the goal without being tremendously dangerous. After that horrible result it was a wee bit of a lift.” (The Scotsman)

David Weir’s son set to turn back on Scotland

Jensen Weir, the 16-year-old son of ex-Rangers and Scotland defender David, looks set to turn his back on Scotland after playing for England youths over the weekend.

Weir skippered Scotland Under-17s to victory against Russia last month but was selected in an England squad for a four-team tournament and started in a 3-0 win over Russia on Sunday having been an unused sub in a win over USA last week.

Born in England but eligible for Scotland, Weir has the option of playing for either country, but looks to have opted for England. He could play against Brazil later today. (Daily Mail)