Rumour Mill: Celtic linked with League One ace | Rangers eye Asian Cup star | Everton man to swap Goodison for Glasgow?

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celtic join Maja chase

Josh Maja celebrates a goal for Sunderland - could the striker be on his way to Celtic? Picture: JPIMedia

Celtic have reportedly joined the pursuit of Sunderland striker Josh Maja, according to reports south of the Border.

The forward has hit 14 goals in 23 appearances for the Black Cats, with Stewart Donald sparking a mad dash when he claimed the player’s agent had indicated his desire to leave the Stadium of Light in the summer.

However, interest in Maja from an unnamed German Bundesliga side could scupper any lingering hopes of a move north. (The Chronicle)

Gers eye Iraqi ace

Rangers have been linked with Iraqi forward Muhanad Ali. The 18-year-old has scored twice at the Asian Cup for his country, taking his international tally to eight goals in 12 matches.

The Light Blues are understood to have already made contact with Ali’s club, Al Shorta, over a potential loan move. (Various)

Hoops linked with McCarthy

Celtic are understood to be one of the frontrunners to sign Everton midfielder James McCarthy. The Irishman has struggled for gametime at Goodison since returning from a lengthy injury lay-off and may be persuaded to seek first-team football elsewhere.

The Hoops are believed to be keen on the former Hamilton and Wigan man but his £50,000-a-week wages, and what portion of that Celtic pay, could be a stumbling block in any potential loan arrangement. (Various)

Rangers face competition for Woodburn

Rangers will have to fight off five English Championship clubs if they want to secure the services of Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn.

The 19-year-old is wanted by Blackburn, Brentford, Hull, West Brom and Wigan, while the Gers are also keen. The Welsh international played eight times for Sheffield United in the first half of the season but failed to find the net.

Rangers are understood to be seeking additional strikers following Steven Gerrard’s hint that the arrival of Jermain Defoe may spark a change in formation for the Ibrox side. (Various)

Saints in for ‘Well starlet

Southampton will attempt to hijack Leeds United’s move for Motherwell rising star Stuart McKinstry, according to reports.

The 16-year-old winger has caught the eye and is believed to have been invited down to the Elland Road side’s training ground and stadium.

However, the Saints could attempt to persuade McKinstry to move to the English Premier League side. Which ever club signs the youngster will be required to pay a substantial compensation fee to the Steelmen. (Various)