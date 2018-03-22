Rumour Mill: Celtic face battle to land defender | Neilson eyes Hearts return | Clarke for manager of the year?

Scottish football gossip: Celtic could have a fight on their hands to sign defender in the summer; Robbie Neilson admits he’d love a Hearts return and Steve Clarke tipped for manager of the year

Celtic face fight to land Yiadom

Andy Yiadom in action for Barnsley against Burton Albion. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic face competition to secure the services of Andy Yiadom in the summer, according to reports.

The right back is out of contract with Barnsley and looks set to leave Oakwell in the close season. He was linked with Celtic last week but the Parkhead have a task on their hands to land the Ghanaian defender.

Swansea City failed with a deadline day bid last summer due to paperwork not being completed on time while Leeds are also thought to be keeping tabs on Yiadom. (Various)

Neilson ‘would love’ Hearts return

Robbie Neilson has admitted he would relish the chance to return to Hearts - but not before developing more as a manager.

Neilson left MK Dons in January, just over a year after quitting Tynecastle, and when asked if he would consider going back to Hearts, he said: “One day. I had a phenomenal time there.

“But I’d like to go back there in a position where I’m at a top level and can really push the place on.” (BBC Scotland)

Clarke should be manager of the year - Jig

Steve Clarke has been tipped to win manager of the year - by the man he replaced at Kilmarnock.

When Lee McCulloch vacated the Rugby Parkjob in October, Kilmarnock were at the foot of the Premiership table, having taken only two points from their opening six matches.

Five months later, his successor has propelled them to fifth place and in 26 games only Aberdeen and Hibs have beaten them.

“What they’ve done has been unbelievable,” McCulloch said. “Steve has done a great job and for me is manager of the year so far. The only thing that’ll stop him is if Celtic [retain the league and Scottish Cup].” (The Scotsman)

McGinn reveals Scotland skipper hope

Hibs midfielder John McGinn has revealed he dreams of captaining Scotland – even if it is only for ten minutes.

Scott Brown’s decision to quit international football has left Alex McLeish with the task of naming a replacement for tomorrow night’s friendly against Costa Rica at Hampden later today.

McGinn has captained Scotland U21s but hopes one day to skipper the full side. (Evening News)

Paterson: I’d play anywhere for Scotland

Callum Paterson has been playing in attacking midfield for Cardiff City, looks set to start at right back against Costa Rica - but the former Hearts ace says he’d play anywhere for Scotland.

Ahead of Alex McLeish’s first match following his return to the national fold, Paterson said: “It doesn’t do me any damage to play in different positions. There’s no point in pigeonholing yourself into one position on the pitch.

“I’d play anywhere for Scotland. I’d love to play at centre-half eventually. If someone else is doing well, you might not get in the team. So I’m happy to get in anywhere at the moment.” (The Scotsman)

Mohsni ‘can toughen up United’

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo firmly believes new signing Bilel Mohsni can toughen his side up.

Laszlo told United’s official website: “Bilel is someone who can add aggression to our team. He will win headers in both boxes. It has been frustrating having to wait for clearance but I am happy it is now all clear.”

Mohsni said: “I am delighted to be back in Scottish football. Once the manager made the call, I knew I wanted to come to Tannadice and I want to help United win as many games as possible and achieve promotion.” (BT Sport)

Boyata’s future in doubt

Dedryck Boyata is in talks with Celtic over a new contract, but the Belgian defender admitted he could still quit the club.

The 27-year-old defender is out of contract in summer 2019, but his comments surrounding a new deal suggest the centre back is keeping his options open - even if he did claim to be enjoying his time at Celtic.

He said: “I don’t know what is going to happen in the future. It doesn’t really depend on them or even me, we will just see what happens. But for the moment I cannot really say anything about it.” (Scottish Sun)