Rumour Mill: Celtic blocked in bid to sign Irish ace | ‘Don’t sell Rangers shares to Dave King’ | SFA offered £1 for Hampden

Celtic owner blocked club from signing Irish ace

A general view of Celtic fans' display at Parkhead. Picture: SNS Group

Former Celtic boss Tommy Burns attempted to sign Republic of Ireland international captain Andy Townsend for the club - but was blocked by Fergus McCann.

Burns had earmarked Townsend as a replacement for Paul McStay, with a £400,000 deal virtually agreed for the former Chelsea midfielder. Ex-Hoops assistant Billy Stark recalled: “I think we were getting him for about £400,000 and Fergus just wouldn’t sanction the deal. He’d given us £3.5m for Alan Stubbs, but he was in his early 20s and had a sell-on value. But Fergus saw Townsend as a panic buy.” (The Sun)

Club 1872 told not to sell shares to Dave King

Rangers supporter group Club 1872 is polling members after being asked not to sell their shares to Dave King.

King is embroiled in a row with the Takeover Panel, who have ordered him to make a 20p offer for all of the club’s shares, which he is still to do.

Club 1872 have asked members whether they should sign an “irrevocable undertaking” that they won’t sell shares in order to reduce the overall cash figure King has to make available for any share offer. (The Sun)

SFA tried to buy Hampden for £1

The Scottish FA attempted to buy the National Stadium at Hampden for £1, it has been revealed. Hampden was in a race with Murrayfield to become the home of international matches and major cup ties and Queen’s Park members were told that the SFA had used the liabilities, totalling £18m, that Queen’s would have to pay for their ground no longer being the National Stadium to drive the club out.

Queen’s had agreed to sell the ground, which was valued at more than £25m, as part of the negotiations back in March but were stunned when their agreement was met by an offer of a solitary £1 by the SFA. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers praises Griffiths after Rosenborg goal

Brendan Rodgers praised Leigh Griffiths for seizing his opportunity after the striker earned Celtic a winning start to their Europa League group stage campaign. Griffiths, who had been in court earlier in the day where he was found guilty of a speeding charge, struck the winner against Rosenborg in the 87th minute. That ensured Celtic did not fall off the early pace in Group B where top seeds Red Bull Salzburg scored in stoppage time to win 3-2 against RB Leipzig in Germany. Next up for Celtic in the group is a trip to Austria to face Salzburg on October 4. Celtic manager Rodgers insists he is content to keep trying to get the best out of Griffiths, regardless of his off the field issues. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard reveals half time message

Steven Gerrard revealed he had to urge his players to believe they belonged on the same stage as Villarreal as they hit back to claim an impressive 2-2 in Spain. The Ibrox side suffered a nightmare start as Carlos Bacca put the hosts ahead inside 44 seconds at El Madrigal. Gerrard said: “I’m very proud of my team, especially in the second half, which I felt was a very strong performance. We obviously got off to the worst possible start.

“The message at half-time was to show more belief and have more courage in our play by making passes.” (The Scotsman)

Hibs land Nelom

Hibs have completed the signing of Dutch defender Miquel Nelom.

The left-back, 27, has signed on an initial one-year deal and has joined up with Neil Lennon’s squad ahead of Saturday’s Premiership trip to Dundee. (Evening News)