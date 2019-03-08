Rumour Mill: Bundesliga side to scout Rangers ace | No Celtic move for Championship man | Top-flight goalkeeper in quit shock

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Frankfurt keen on Morelos

Eintracht Frankfurt, who played Inter Milan in the Europa League last night, have been linked with Alfredo Morelos. Picture: Getty Images

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt will run the rule over Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in tonight’s Ladbrokes Premiership match against Hibs as they look to beat Nice and Cardiff to the Colombian’s signature in the summer.

AFenerbahce, Leicester and Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest in the striker over recent months.

Rangers are understood to be holding out for around £20 million for the 22-year-old. (Daily Express)

Gers tie up Hastie

Rangers are on the verge of signing Motherwell starlet Jake Hastie on a pre-contract deal. The Light Blues plan to offer the 19-year-old a four-year contract at Ibrox.

The starlet has been linked with a host of clubs including Celtic, Middlesbrough, Hull, Derby and Millwall, and only made his first Motherwell start on January 23.

However, Rangers look to have beaten their rivals to the wideman’s signature. (The Sun)

Saints ‘keeper quits Perth for US

St Johnstone are facing a goalkeeper crisis with back-up stopper Mark Hurst quitting the club and moving to America.

First-choice ‘keeper Zander Clark is out injured while back-up Cammy Bell has been starting games recently.

Ross Sinclair, the club’s 17-year-old youth goalie is likely to be promoted into the first-team squad for this weekend’s match. (The Sun)

Levein hopeful over Naismith deal

Hearts manager Craig Levein still hopes Steven Naismith will sign a permanent contract with the club. Norwich loanee Naismith will have an operation on Monday on the knee that he injured against Celtic and could be out for ten weeks.

The player is out of contract at Carrow Road this summer and has an offer from Hearts. However, he is also wanted by clubs in America and as yet not decided on his next move.

Levein reiterated his desire to keep the former Rangers and Everton man at Tynecastle beyond this season, explaining why he is such a key figure on and off the pitch. (Evening News)

No Neil deal

Former Hamilton boss Alex Neil has insisted he is not looking to return to his homeland after being linked with Rangers, Scotland and Celtic.

He said: “When I was at Norwich I was linked with the Rangers job and now [it’s Celtic]. It is rare to be linked with Celtic and Rangers because people like to think you are one or the other.

“The Scotland manager, for me, is a job you take when you are thinking of winding down your managerial career. I have so much scope in terms of time and I am hoping I have the time [at Preston] to achieve something special.” (The Sun)

Gutman explains Celtic decision

Andrew Gutman has admitted the possibility of Champions League football persuaded him to sign for Celtic. The American left-back spent a trial period with Rangers but ended up signing for their Old Firm rivals.

He told media in his homeland: “Celtic is just a fantastic club and it has such a history in the biggest stages - the Champions League.

“I just decided in terms of my development and where I want to be with my goals that Celtic was the best path for me. So it was kind of a no-brainer.” (ASN)