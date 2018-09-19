Rumour Mill: Brendan Rodgers in surprise Ronny Deila claim | New deal for key Rangers man | Celtic fans effigies case deserted

Brendan Rodgers makes surprise Ronny Deila admission, new deal for key Rangers man and sheriff deserts case against nine Celtic fans over Old Firm effigies

Rodgers: I can call Ronny for advice

Brendan Rodgers is putting in the hours and the miles to ensure Celtic beat Rosenborg. Picture: SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has suggested he could call on predecessor Ronny Deila for advice on how to beat Rosenborg in the Europa League group stages.

Deila, currently back in his homeland managing Tippeligaen side Valerenga, saw his side narrowly lose 3-2 to the Tromso outfit at the weekend, with Celtic representatives in attendance.

Speaking to the Celtic View, Rodgers said: “It’s nice to know I can call Ronny if I need anything. We do our work, we’re always diligent and our staff see games but if we need anything more, Ronny’s at the other end of the phone.” (Various)

Tavernier extends Ibrox stay

Rangers captain James Tavernier claimed he never had any thoughts of leaving Ibrox after signing a new and improved contract.

The right-back was the subject of interest from West Brom during the summer but Rangers rejected two offers and Tavernier has committed himself to Ibrox until the summer of 2022.

Tavernier said: “I’ve always seen this as the place for me to play football. Rangers have always been great for giving me the foundation to start playing again and to start my career over again.” (The Scotsman)

Sheriff deserts Old Firm effigies case

A sheriff has deserted the trial of nine Celtic supporters charged with hanging effigies at match with Rangers in 2016.

Sheriff Allan Findlay hit out at prosecutors for not giving defence lawyers “full disclosure” of available evidence.

The fans were charged after an Old Firm league match at Parkhead in September 2016, which Celtic won 5-1. The accusations centred on effigies and a banner and were said to be “threatening and offensive”. (Various)

VAR in Scotland ‘not inevitable’ says SPFL chief

SPFL chief Neil Doncaster says VAR is not inevitable in Scottish football, pointing out that the cost, resource issue and technology were all major barriers to the introduction.

Doncaster said: “You need, for every game where you’re running a VAR system, a video assistant referee and a second assistant in the van with him.”

According to Doncaster it is unclear if there would even be enough qualified referees in Scotland to enable the £5000-a-game system to work in the Scottish game. (BBC)

Lennon eyeing momentum as key Hibs players return

Neil Lennon is hoping to see Hibs begin to build momentum as they prepare to face the Premiership’s bottom three clubs, starting with this weekend’s trip to face basement outfit Dundee at Dens Park.

The Easter Road club have made a stuttering start to the new season, a win against Motherwell on the opening day followed by draws with St Johnstone and Aberdeen before the disappointment of being defeated by Livingston.

After beating Kilmarnock and with Dundee, St Mirren and Hamilton next up, Lennon feels it’s a chance for his new-look squad to begin to find a “good rhythm”. (Evening News)

Clare happy with Hearts move as he eyes title win

Hearts new boy Sean Clare says there is no reason why the Jambos can’t go on to win the league title, insisting that “anything is possible” in the Scottish top flight.

Clare said: “My honest opinion is any team in this league can really win it if they really knuckle down. In football, once you get on the pitch it’s 11 v 11 but coming into a team that’s top of the league is a great feeling.

“The boys are buzzing, the staff are buzzing, training’s really fast and everyone’s working really hard to be better for the next game and keep winning. We’ll just have to see how far it takes us.” (The Scotsman)

Buddies eye ex-Wales international

St Mirren are weighing up a move for former Welsh international and Birmingham City player David Cotterill.

The Paisley club are on the verge of offering the 30-year-old a contract who is believed to be training with the Premiership side this week. (The Scotsman)