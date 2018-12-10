Rumour Mill: Bournemouth target Celtic ace | Rangers boss blasts SPFL man | Celtic midfielder rejects new deal

Cherries target key Celtic player, Rangers boss in dig at SPFL delegate and which Hoops midfielder has turned down a new deal?

Cherries want McGregor

Eddie Howe has his eye on a key Celtic man. Picture: Getty Images

Bournemouth have earmarked Callum McGregor as a priorty target in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Scouts watched McGregor in the Betfred Cup final last week, and Eddie Howe’s side are looking to bolster their midfield options after Lewis Cook’s serious knee injury.

Scotland international McGregor has thrived in a deeper role for Celtic and the English side could try and tempt him down South next month. (The Sun)

SPFL figure snubbed me, claims Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has accused an SPFL delegate of snubbing him - after asking him if he had any issues with the officials during Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Dundee on Sunday.

The Ibrox boss was enraged after Kyle Lafferty had a first-half goal wrongly ruled out for offside.

He said: “The goal looked okay to me, good to me. The official delegate asked me if I had anything to say about the officials, but before I could open my mouth he walked past me and left.

“He just said ‘was everything all right?’ and woooof – he was off.” (The Sun)

Henderson turns down new Hoops deal

Celtic midfield youngster Ewan Henderson has knocked back a contract offer from the champions.

The younger brother of Verona’s former Hoops star Liam, Henderson made his senior debut last season but hasn’t committed to the club beyond his current deal which expires in May next year.

Henderson is free to talk to interested clubs from next month and can sign a pre-contract arrangement. (Various)

Michael Smith in line for new Hearts deal

Hearts will offer Michael Smith a new contract and plan to discuss terms with the defender at the end of the month. The 30-year-old was outstanding as a sweeper in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Motherwell and manager Craig Levein has said that a contract extension for the Northern Ireland international will be treated as a priority. (Evening News)

Marciano lays down gauntlet to Bogdan

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano says he is not ready to give up his spot in the first team any time soon. The Israeli internationalist kept a clean sheet on Saturday as the Easter Road club halted their winless run of seven games with a 1-0 triumph over Hamilton Accies at the Hope CBD Stadium. “I felt sorry for Adam getting injured, but I was happy for me as I’ve been waiting for that moment for a long time,” said the goalkeeper. “Hopefully I can get a run in the side. I did well on Saturday but I did well before also. I’ve proved myself in the two years here. I helped the team to good achievements.” (Evening News)