Rodgers: It would take something extraordinary to lure me from Celtic

Brendan Rodgers said yesterday it would take “something extraordinary” to prise him from Celtic but he acknowledged he would speak to his board if an offer from a club such as Arsenal materialised.

The Irishman is one of the bookmakers’ favourites to succeed Arsene Wenger at the London club after the Frenchman announced on Friday he would be stepping down at the end of the season.

That news prompted Celtic major shareholder Dermot Desmond to state that the Scottish champions would not stand in the way of Rodgers were he to become Arsenal’s preferred choice.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 defeat by Hibs at Easter Road, Rodgers was asked to comment on the relaxed attitude of Desmond.

“I’m very much the same – very relaxed,” the Celtic manager, pictured, said. “There’s always speculation around coaches, managers, players, but my only focus is Celtic.

“I’ve said it many times since the day I walked through the door at Celtic, the support I’ve been given has been amazing, by the supporters, by the club, and I absolutely love working with the players.

“[If an approach came] I would always speak to the board. It will take something extraordinary to take me away from here. I signed last summer, I came in on a year’s deal.

“The club offered me four years and I was happy to sign that. After this season I have three more years and I will be so happy if I can see the three years out. With this job, I’ve a lot to do here.

“Naturally there will be speculation because Arsene has said he’s leaving at the end of the season and my name has been thrown in there. But for me it’s not a consideration, my only focus is wrapping up the league title here and then moving on to the Scottish Cup final.”