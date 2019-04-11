Roberto Martinez ‘not interested in becoming Celtic manager’

Roberto Martinez isn’t interested in becoming the new Celtic manager, despite the flood of bets on him, according to his agent.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez. Picture: SNS

The boss of Belgium, who are ranked No.1 in the FIFA World Rankings, was the subject of a huge gamble this week to become next permanent Hoops boss.

His price to be next Celtic manager even dropped to odds-on following an avalanche of bets on him taking on the role in the summer.

However, Martinez’s agent, Jesse De Preter, has urged Celtic fans not to get their hopes up that the former Everton boss is Glasgow-bound.

He said: “Roberto always seems to be on the shortlist as soon as there is a vacancy at a big club.

“But this is a false rumour about him going to Celtic.

“It seems to have come from the fact Roberto has a Scottish wife and he obviously has ties to the country.

“However, there’s nothing to see here and I would suggest the bookies review their odds.”

