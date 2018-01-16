Reports suggest Celtic could move for Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell

Celtic could snap up Sunderland’s Jack Rodwell after the player was told he no longer had a future at the Stadium of Light.

Jack Rodwell featuring for Sunderland in a friendly against Livingston earlier this season. Picture: Getty

According to the Sunderland Echo, Celtic were interested in a loan move for the player last summer but failed to agree terms on how much of his wages they would pay.

Though personal terms may still be an issue with Rodwell earning £70,000 per week, there would be no transfer fee required with Sunderland happy to offload the player on a permanent deal for nothing.

The English Championship side are hoping that the former England international would be willing to take a pay cut to sign for another club, where he could find regular first-team football.

Rodwell’s career has stalled since leaving Everton for Manchester City in a £12million deal in 2012. He has featured on three times for the first-team this season.

