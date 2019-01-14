Reports in Greece claim Celtic are trying to sign Yaya Toure

Celtic have made an offer to former Barcelona and Manchester City star Yaya Toure, according to reports in Greece.

READ MORE - Celtic: The market value of all 36 players in Brendan Rodgers’ £81m squad

Yaya Toure, during his Barcelona days, sees off a challenge from Michael Stewart in a friendly match against Hearts. Picture: Julie Howden

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Olympiacos last month and would be free to join the Scottish champions in the January window.

Though he has eyed a return to one of Europe’s elite, an offer has yet to materialise and it’s reported that Celtic have jumped at the opportunity.

Yaya’s brother, Kolo, is on the coaching staff at Celtic having been one of Brendan Rodgers’ first signings when he took over as manager.

Toure, who has over 100 caps for the Ivory Coast, has won three English Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, five national cups and the 2009 Champions League over his distinguished career