Reports in Australia claim Tom Rogic has rejected new Celtic deal

Tom Rogic has rejected the offer of a new contract from Celtic, according to reports in the player’s native Australia.

SBS’ sports hub, The World Game, claims the 25-year-old was underwhelmed with the quality of offer on the table and has been concerned with his playing time this season.

Rogic has suffered through his usual injury problems in the 2017/18 campaign, but even when fit he’s not been an automatic first-choice in Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI.

The player has just 15 months left to run on his current deal, which he signed in the summer of 2016.

If they can’t get him signed up to a new term the Parkhead side may have to consider selling the player this coming summer.

Tom Rogic will see his current contract expire in 2019. Picture: SNS

