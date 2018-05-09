Report suggests Celtic are keen on Peterborough striker Jack Marriott

A club in Scotland are looking to sign Peterborough striker Jack Marriott, according to manager Steve Evans.

READ MORE - Celtic won’t be defined by Rangers, insists Brendan Rodgers

Jack Marriott celebrates scoring against Aston Villa in the FA Cup earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The attacker netted an impressive 33 goals in all competitions for the Posh this past season and is one of the most sought after players in England’s League One.

Scottish boss Evans, who has managed exclusively in England since retiring with St Johnstone in 1986 due to a knee injury, admitted there is plenty of interest in his star player.

The Glaswegian said: “There are clubs higher up after him, including one from my country.”

Peterborough were reported to have knocked back three bids of around £4million for the player in the January transfer window as they hold out for a fee of around £6million.

Given the spending power of clubs in Scotland at the moment, that would place Celtic as the most likely potential destination north of the border.

Rangers spent around £8million on players this season so it wouldn’t be completely outwith the realms of possibility that the Ibrox side would be looking to make a bid. But with Steven Gerrard needing to improve many facets of the first-team squad, he may not wish to spend such a significant portion of his budget on one player.

READ MORE - Simon Donnelly on how Celtic stopped 10-in-a-row 20 years ago