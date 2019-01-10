Rangers target Andrew Gutman drops huge hint over Celtic move

Have your say

Andrew Gutman has dropped a huge hint that he is set to snub Rangers for Celtic.

Andrew Gutman spent time on trial with Rangers. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The American full-back spent time on trial with the Ibrox side recently before interest emerged from Celtic.

Reports in American earlier in the week suggested the player had been offered a contract by the Parkhead side. However boss Brendan Rodgers remained coy over any proposed deal.

He said: “Some of the boys are young guys or project signings for the club that can’t come in straight away. But there’s nothing really to add on that.”

Yet, Gutman, who plays for US university side the Indiana Hoosiers, has dropped a huge hint that he is on the verge of a Celtic move by following the club on Twitter and Instagram.

The 22-year-old has a fine reputation in university football, winning TopDrawerSoccer.com’s National Player of the Year Award for the best player in American college soccer.

He spent time at Rangers alongside fellow American Matt Polster who remains on trial with Steven Gerrard’s side.

