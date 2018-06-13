Rangers priced out of signing target but Celtic still in the hunt

Rangers have added six new signings already to their squad ahead of next season, but one player who won’t be joining Steven Gerrard’s renovation project is Peterborough striker Jack Marriott.

Peterborough striker Jack Marriott. Picture: Getty

The Scottish Sun reports that Rangers made enquiries about the 23-year-old but balked at the £5million asking price.

However, it is believed the valuation has not ended Celtic’s interest in the player, who netted 27 goals in 44 matches for the League One side last term.

Scotland’s champions are said to have previously sent a scout to watch Marriott in action and could be set to battle the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United for his signature.

Brendan Rodgers has yet to make a signing this summer as he looks to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

Celtic are due to return to pre-season training later this week as they prepare for the first of their Champions League qualifying matches.

Meanwhile, Rangers today tied up a deal to sign Connor Goldson from Brighton. The 25-year-old arrives on a four-year deal.

