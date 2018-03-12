Paul Merson hails Brendan Rodgers as a ‘great fit’ for Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers would be a ‘great fit’ for Arsenal.

The Gunners legend was speaking in the wake of Celtic’s 3-2 victory over rivals Rangers in Sunday’s Old Firm match.

Celtic were twice a goal down, and had Jozo Simunovic sent off with the game tied at 2-2, but substitute Odsonne Edouard scored just minutes after replacing James Forrest to hand the Scottish Premiership leaders the three points.

And Merson believes former Liverpool boss Rodgers is a strong candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates.

Merson said: “I don’t know why he doesn’t get the Arsenal job... He fits Arsenal great. The nearest Liverpool have ever come to winning the league for a long, long time is when Brendan Rodgers was in charge.

“He’s done nothing wrong at Celtic. To do what they’ve done... people can say it’s Scottish football and Celtic are head and shoulders above, but every team they played on that run treated it like a cup final, which is difficult sometimes - especially when you’re Celtic and know you’re better than everybody else.

“But I think Brendan now needs a change and needs to come back down to England. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t get a good job - I’d be quite shocked if didn’t get the Arsenal job.”

Rodgers was linked with the Arsenal job at the end of last month, but rubbished the link just days later.

The former Swansea City boss said: “Arsenal is a great club with a great manager. People will look at it and see that I went to Liverpool, they were struggling for five seasons for Champions League football and I was able to get them back.

“When I came to Celtic, they hadn’t been in the Champions League for three seasons and I got them back. So maybe people are thinking – okay, Arsenal have been out of the Champions League and that is maybe the equation for someone like myself.

“However, I’m loving my life up here. I’m not going to be here forever but I’m living in a dream - although dreams always come to an end at some point. I’m always relaxed about speculation and whatnot but my focus is only on Celtic.”

• READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers ‘loving life’ at Celtic as he dismisses Arsenal link